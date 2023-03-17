Badger DAO (BADGER) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.90 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $60.49 million and $5.90 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for approximately $3.18 or 0.00011959 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.88 or 0.00367757 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,114.51 or 0.26729892 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,042,767 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.