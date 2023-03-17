Baader Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €85.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($126.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($110.75) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of SAE opened at €74.36 ($79.96) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.66. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 52 week high of €105.25 ($113.17).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

