Baader Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €85.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($126.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($110.75) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of SAE opened at €74.36 ($79.96) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.66. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 52 week high of €105.25 ($113.17).

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

