AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $39.17 on Thursday. AZZ has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.80 million. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently -64.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 13.4% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth $1,120,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 54,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AZZ by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

