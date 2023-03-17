Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Trading Down 22.2%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 22.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Ayala Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

Get Ayala alerts:

Ayala Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Ayala’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. Ayala’s payout ratio is presently 10.72%.

Ayala Company Profile

Ayala Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in providing real estate, telecommunications, utilities, logistics, financial and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Parent Company, Real Estate and Hotels, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunications, Water, Electronics, Power Generation, and Automotive and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.