Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.91 and last traded at C$8.85. Approximately 71,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 376,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.58.

AYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Eight Capital set a C$17.00 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

