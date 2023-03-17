AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 78.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital



AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Stories

