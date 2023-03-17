Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

