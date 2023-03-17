Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Stock Price Down 25%

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) dropped 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 106,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 56,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Avivagen Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Avivagen alerts:

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.53 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.