Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 4.3 %

Prudential Financial stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,965. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.00.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.