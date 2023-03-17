Avitas Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171,139 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,382,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,872,000 after buying an additional 2,333,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,970,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

