Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 23,979 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 119.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,971 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.16. 62,867,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,566,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $563.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

