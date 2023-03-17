Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

MCHP stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,053. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

