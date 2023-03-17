Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Sells $95,000.00 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,183. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.19. 824,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,514. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 155.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Avid Bioservices

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.