Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Cut to $1.70

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVAH. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

