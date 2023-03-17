Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Update

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $200.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $746,462. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Autodesk by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,735 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 52,288 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 377,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $70,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Argus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

