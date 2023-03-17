Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports.
Aura Biosciences Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of AURA stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. Aura Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $24.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aura Biosciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $105,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aura Biosciences Company Profile
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
