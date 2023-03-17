Audius Market Capitalization Achieves $264.30 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Audius has a total market cap of $264.30 million and approximately $19.86 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,160,949,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,636,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

