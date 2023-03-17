AT&T (NYSE:T) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on T. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

