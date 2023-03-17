Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Position Lessened by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.72. 348,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,146. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

