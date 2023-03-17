Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,357,997.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.51, for a total transaction of $1,356,791.14.

On Monday, February 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $1,426,047.70.

On Friday, February 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,402,445.34.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,420,276.32.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50.

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $1,510,551.04.

On Monday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $1,492,203.22.

On Friday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $1,447,841.12.

On Friday, January 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,392,539.24.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $1,276,422.52.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.18. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $318.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

