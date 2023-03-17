Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,250,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 11,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 16.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlas by 7.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Atlas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ATCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,694,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,215. Atlas has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.

Atlas Announces Dividend

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Atlas had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $436.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

See Also

