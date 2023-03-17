ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 1.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $631.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $645.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.42. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62. The company has a market capitalization of $249.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.