Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 12,098 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ESTC stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.09.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
