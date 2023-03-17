Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 12,098 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elastic Company Profile

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

