Asana’s (ASAN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.84.
Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $22.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.23. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $47.28.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
