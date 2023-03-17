Asana’s (ASAN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.84.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $22.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.23. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $47.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Asana Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Asana by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 311.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 48.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

