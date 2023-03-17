Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Shares Down 2.3%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 12,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 4,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 175.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period.

About Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

