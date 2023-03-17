Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.0 %

Mastercard stock opened at $348.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

