Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Short Interest Up 11.0% in February

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $8.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.68. 5,142,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,182. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.86. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $164.26.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,462 shares of company stock valued at $35,671,679. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

