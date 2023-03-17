Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at National Bank Financial

Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPRFF. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aris Mining in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aris Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Aris Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

OTC TPRFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.83. 22,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,178. Aris Mining has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

