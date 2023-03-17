Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Ares Management makes up approximately 1.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Ares Management worth $60,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,001,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at $70,892,196.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,829,594 shares of company stock worth $9,822,632 and sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Management Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NYSE:ARES traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 120,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 287.06%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Articles

