Ardor (ARDR) Trading 20% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $92.29 million and $2.42 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00062871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00050672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00020643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000824 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.