Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ARCT stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.
Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics
In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 589,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,472,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.