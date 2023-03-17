Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 589,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,472,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.