Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Announces Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3072 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Stock Up 12.1 %
Shares of ACKAY opened at $33.40 on Friday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
