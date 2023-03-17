Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Announces Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3072 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of ACKAY opened at $33.40 on Friday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

