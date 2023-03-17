Arcblock (ABT) Market Capitalization Tops $13.52 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $13.52 million and approximately $366,711.06 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.00367859 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,121.87 or 0.26737311 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArcBlock Token (ABT) is a general-purpose token native to the ArcBlock platform. The platform has its own optimized blockchain to achieve high-performance transactions, with a goal of >100,000 Tx/s. The ABT is primarily used to pay for the cost of using the ArcBlock system, similar to a utility token. Developers can pay transaction fees for their end-users, which improves the user experience. The ABT maps to ERC20 tokens 1:1, which simplifies token exchanges and allows developers to tie into the Ethereum community. However, the ABT may become obsolete as the platform matures and the community grows.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

