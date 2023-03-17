Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Gap Up to $11.50

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.79. Arbor Realty Trust shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 1,276,819 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 46.60 and a quick ratio of 46.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.26%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

