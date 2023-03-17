Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $9.50 million and $500,794.33 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00063085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00051070 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000833 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

