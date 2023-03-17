Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 909,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 702,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 36.70 and a quick ratio of 36.70.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, November 21st.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

