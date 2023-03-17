Apella Capital LLC Sells 981 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $360.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,484. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.84. The stock has a market cap of $268.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

