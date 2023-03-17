Apella Capital LLC Sells 428 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $8,276,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 97,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $155.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,924,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,585. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.38 and its 200-day moving average is $150.69. The stock has a market cap of $274.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

