Apella Capital LLC Sells 1,461 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,286. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

