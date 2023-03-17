Apella Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 581.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 622,331 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 433.7% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 461,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 374,936 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,471,000 after purchasing an additional 304,540 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,401,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 178.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 222,326 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 25,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $61.62.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

