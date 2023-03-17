Apella Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,038 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,829,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,911,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 254,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 739.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 111,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VUSB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 803,848 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.