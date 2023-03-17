Apella Capital LLC Has $4.68 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,580 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after buying an additional 1,138,301 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,601,000 after buying an additional 647,679 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,899,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,329,000 after buying an additional 491,741 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,845,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,256,000 after buying an additional 375,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,796,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,917,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 94,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,658. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

