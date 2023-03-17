Apella Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,295,000 after buying an additional 185,214 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,858,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,216,000 after buying an additional 40,864 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,306,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,014,000 after buying an additional 270,048 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.68. 2,216,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,646. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

