Apella Capital LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.52% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $5,522,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 474.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 431.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,603 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $2,048,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.61. 568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,894. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.05. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $95.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.