Apella Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.05. 1,182,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,941. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $127.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

