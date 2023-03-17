Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.01. 2,522,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,856,166. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.12. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.