APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 385.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,254 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of APA by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,009 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of APA by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,771,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of APA by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,737,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Trading Up 2.4 %

APA stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.52. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

