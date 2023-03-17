Anthony Charles Whitten Sells 15,983 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,485,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,524. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

