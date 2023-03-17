Ankr (ANKR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $85.88 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $351.73 million and approximately $85.88 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00032052 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00020711 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00206333 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,707.53 or 1.00266851 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03570215 USD and is up 5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $82,642,721.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

