Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$46.51 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$37.57 and a 52-week high of C$55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$933.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.99.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of C$165.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7904762 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.50, for a total value of C$242,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$994,153. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$62.00 target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.43.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

