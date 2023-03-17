Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$46.51 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$37.57 and a 52-week high of C$55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$933.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.99.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of C$165.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7904762 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$62.00 target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.43.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
